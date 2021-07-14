GRPD: 17-year-old shot in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old is in the hospital after police say he was shot in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers responded to a call for a shooting victim around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on Madison Ave. SE.

Police say they provided first aid to the 17-year-old victim before he was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Grand Rapids police say a shooting scene was found in the 300 block of Dickinson SE.

An investigation is now underway.

