Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

GRPD: 17-year-old shot in Grand Rapids

items.[0].image.alt
FOX 17
GR Shooting.JPG
Posted at 9:32 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 09:43:12-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 17-year-old is in the hospital after police say he was shot in Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says officers responded to a call for a shooting victim around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday on Madison Ave. SE.

Police say they provided first aid to the 17-year-old victim before he was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Grand Rapids police say a shooting scene was found in the 300 block of Dickinson SE.

An investigation is now underway.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time