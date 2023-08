GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s southwest side.

Officers responded to Brown Street NW just before 7:30 p.m. Friday.

There, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

GRPD says he was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

Officers do not have any suspect information available and have not made any arrests.

