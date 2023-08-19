Watch Now
GRPD: 1 shot on Burton, not believed to be ‘intended target’

Posted at 4:01 PM, Aug 19, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting on the city’s southwest side.

Officers responded to the 200 block of Burton Street SW just before midnight Saturday after getting reports about people hearing gunfire in the area.

When they got there, officers found one victim who had been shot in the leg.

The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening.

GRPD continues to investigate, but officers do not believe the victim was the intended target.

There is no suspect information available right now, and police have not made any arrests.

