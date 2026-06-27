Griffins' Sebastian Cossa traded to Utah

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The Detroit Red Wings traded Grand Rapids Griffins goalie Sebastian Cossa to the Utah Mammoth for the 23rd pick in the first round of this year's NHL Draft on Friday night. The Wings then used that pick to draft Forward, J.P Herlbert.

Thank you, Cos! We wish you all the best with Utah 👊 pic.twitter.com/QNhoeAGIXp — Grand Rapids Griffins (@griffinshockey) June 27, 2026

Cossa, a 23-year-old Ontario native, was drafted in the first round (15 overall) by the Detroit Red Wings in 2021.

In his time with the Griffins, Coass boasted a 26-8-4 record with a .915 save percentage and five shutouts in the 2025-26 season. Earning spots on the AHL All-Star Game in 2025 and 2026.

Even with his impressive stats, Coassa was back-up to goalie Michal Postava during this most recent Calder Cup playoff run, before the Griffins were eliminated by Chicago in the Central Division Finals.

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