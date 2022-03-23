GRFD to host fire station renaming ceremony

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department will host a ceremony next week to rename its Franklin Street Fire Station as the Martin Luther King Jr. Fire Station.

According to city officials, the change is in keeping with GRFD’s practice of naming its fire stations for the streets they are located on.

The city officially renamed Franklin Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Street last month.

Moving Ahead for Remarkable Civil Rights Heroes (M.A.R.C.H.) proposed the streets be renamed after Chávez and MLK Jr. before the Grand Rapids City Commission last year. The commission approved the streets' name changes on Oct. 12, 2021.

The fire station renaming ceremony is scheduled to happen from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on March 30.

City officials say representatives from the National Forum for Black Public Administrators (NFBPA) are expected to attend the ceremony.

The renaming ceremony will be open to the public.