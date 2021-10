GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Fire Department held its Silent Night Parade Wednesday evening.

The parade is an annual ceremony that commemorates fallen firefighters regardless of whether or not they perished in the line of duty.

This year's event honored those who died in 2020 and 2021.

The parade kicked off at Calder Plaza and concluded at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

This was the 21st year the event was held.

