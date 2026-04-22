Green thumbs welcome: Spring gardening tips for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gardening is a labor of love.

It doesn't matter if it's peppers or perennial, growing anything takes time, care, and the right conditions.

That last part - the right conditions - is always a tough road to navigate during spring here in Michigan. As our neighborhood reporter, Daren Bower found out this week when temperatures dipped below freezing, damaging apple crops in Alpine Township.

WATCH: 'We can't do a thing': Spring freeze kills nearly 30% of apple buds at one West Michigan farm

Apple growers assess frost damage after Monday's freeze

Luckily, there are people like the experts at Romence Gardens in Grand Rapids who can help.

Here are some of their tips:



It's still a little too early for annuals, Michigan temperatures can fluctuate a lot still

Cold crop plants are ok, anything that can take a light frost

Plant grass seed now

Do a spring clean of your planting sites

Check soil levels in veggie gardens

Michigan State University knows a thing or two about spring planting too, and MSU reccomends starting with a soil test to know what nutrients are needed for optimal growing conditions.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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