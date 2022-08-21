Greek Fest ends early, sells out after ‘amazing turnout’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids “Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival” will not take place Sunday as previously scheduled.

Organizers made the announcement late Saturday on the Yassou! Facebook page.

They say that, due to amazing turnouts Friday and Saturday, they sold out of their food items and will not open Sunday.

Organizers apologized to anyone who planned to attend Sunday, saying that this is not something they anticipated would happen.

The Facebook post went on to say they are amazed and humbled by the weekend’s turnout and looking forward to next year.

