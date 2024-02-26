GRCC Police investigating sexual assault in stairwell

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Community College Police are investigating a sexual assault over the weekend.

GRCC says the assault took place between 1 and 1:15 p.m. Saturday in the elevator stairwell of Parking Ramp A at the school. Police have a description of the suspect.

GRCC sent out the following alert on Saturday:

"GRCC Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place between 1:00 and 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, February 24, in the elevator stairwell of Parking Ramp A. The victim was approached on the street between Library St. and Fountain Street Church, was threatened with force, and taken to parking Ramp A. The suspect is a white male, approximately 50 years old, wearing a black stocking cap, a tan and brown hunting jacket, and light jeans.

The safety and well-being of our campus community are of utmost importance to us. We want to remind everyone to please be vigilant and take precautions to ensure your safety. We encourage you to utilize GRCC Police Safe Walk service, travel in groups when possible, walk in well-lit areas, and be aware of your surroundings.

Please contact the GRCC Police Department at (616) 234-4911 if you witness any suspicious activity, anyone matching that description, or have any additional information relating to this incident."

This morning, GRCC president Charles Lepper issued the following to the school's employees and students:

"In light of the incident that was reported on our campus over the weekend, I'm writing to provide all GRCC employees with some additional information regarding the situation and to reaffirm the College's commitment to maintaining a safe, secure and welcoming environment for all members of our campus community.

All GRCC students and employees received a timely warning notice regarding the incident that occurred on Saturday, and while the GRCC Police Department is actively investigating that occurrence, I can share that neither individual involved in the incident is affiliated with the College. In addition, GRCC Police have determined that no weapon was involved or utilized in connection with the incident.

Incidents like the one that was reported on Saturday are exceedingly rare on our campus. However, I understand that these occurrences may be triggering, and may create feelings of fear or uncertainty. Consequently, I'd like to take this opportunity to reiterate that support and resources are readily available through the College for all employees who may need them. These available resources include confidential counseling through GRCC’s Employee Assistance Program[grcc.edu], as well as additional support and assistance from GRCC’s Title IX Office[grcc.edu]. In addition, the GRCC Police Department offers a Safe Walk[grcc.edu] service for anyone who may feel uncomfortable traversing any part of our campus.

While this message has been directed to all GRCC employees, I would also like to share with you that a similar message will be directed to all students prior to their return from Spring Break on Monday, March 4.

Please be assured that your safety remains our top priority. If you have any questions or need assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out. Together, we will continue to foster a safe and supportive environment for all members of our campus community."

