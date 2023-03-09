GRCC offers all-in-one scholarship application

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) students can apply for multiple scholarships — by submitting only one application!

More than 1,600 students were awarded a combined total of $1.3 million from the GRCC Foundation throughout the 2021–22 fiscal year, the university says.

“A scholarship can lift so much anxiety from a student’s shoulders,” says Foundation Interim Executive Director Kristine Babcock. “Using one application makes the process easier – and less stressful – for students, ensuring that we can connect as many of them as possible with the funds they need to pursue their goals.”

Apply online for the latest round of scholarships by March 15.

