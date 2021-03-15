GRCC freezes tuition aid for 2021 academic year

Grand Rapids Community College announced today that they are freezing of tuition for the 2021-2022 school year.

“Our world has changed in ways we could not have imagined a year ago,” said GRCC President Bill Pink. “New skills are going to be needed as our employers respond and get up to speed. A GRCC degree or certificate helps our residents get the education they need to re-engage. We have always been the most affordable option for students. Our goal is to help as many people as possible.”

Currently students have other ways of covering tuition, according to GRCC.

“The freeze comes at a time when students have several options to attend with tuition covered by state and local programs," Pink said. "Michigan Reconnect is available for residents ages 25 and older who have not yet earned a degree. Futures for Frontliners supports students who worked in essential jobs during the spring pandemic shutdown, and Grand Rapids Promise Zone scholarships are for students graduating from a Grand Rapids high school.”

The tuition freeze follows a 1.7 percent increase last year, and 0.8 percent increases the two prior years.

“Our college has been fiscally responsible and an excellent steward of our resources,” Board Chairman David Koetje said. “We are the community’s college. Our community invests in GRCC, and we are proud to provide a quality education that is affordable and accessible to students of all ages.”

Currently, in-district tuition rate is $117 per contact hour, and the total cost for a full-time student will be $3,969 for the year.