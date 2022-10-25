GRCC exhibit showcases nature-inspired artwork

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new exhibit at Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) takes guests on a tour through the natural world as told by art and writing.

The exhibit, titled Picture and Words from the Creative Fellowship at the Pierce Cedar Creek Institute for Environmental Education, consists of work created by students and can be viewed at the Paul Collins Art Gallery through Nov. 10.

One of the featured artists says his month-long fellowship in Hastings influenced his work, during which he spent four weeks in nature with a group of other artists.

“What I've heard from a lot of the viewers of this art is seeing a different perspective of nature, and the relationship between humans and their environment,” says Julian Arpin-Cortez. “That's kind of what I wanted to draw attention to, just the unique patterns and just the beauty that is in nature that people often overlook.”

Arpin-Cortez tells FOX 17 he incorporated objects he found while hiking, adding he plans to add more detail later on.

“Fellowships are important to writers and artists because it gives them an extended period to work on their craft,” says Assistant Professor Matthew Schenk, who mentored Arpin-Cortez. “It is an invaluable experience for any student.”

The gallery is open Mondays through Thursdays from 10:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. GRCC says the gallery can be found at Raleigh J. Finkelstein Hall’s on the fourth floor.

Those interested in applying for the 2023 Pierce Cedar Creek Institute fellowships may do so online.

