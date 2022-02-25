GRCC: Deadline approaching for $1.4 million in scholarships

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) is encouraging students to apply for the GRCC Foundation Scholarship before the deadline on March 15.

The school says it intends to deliver scholarships totaling $1.4 million to more than 1,000 students this year.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the transformation in students when they get help overcoming financial challenges,” says College Advancement Vice President Dr. Kathryn Mullins. “Scholarships take a burden off our students, allowing them to focus on their academic goals.”

We’re told scholarships, grants or state programs cover tuition for one out of five students this semester.

“I came to the United States six years ago without knowing how to speak a single word in English,” says student Perla Mascorro. “Today, I am about to fulfill my dream!”

