GRCC awarded third grant from Metallica to support skilled trades training

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College has been awarded a third grant from legendary band Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation to help more non-traditional students gain in-demand welding skills.

The $25,000 grant is funded by Metallica in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges.

GRCC is one of just 23 colleges nationwide to receive the grants and the only college in Michigan.

The Metallica Scholars program awarded GRCC Workforce Training $25,000 to help continue a program aimed at underserved community members, giving them career skills as well as hands-on welding experience.

The community college partners with local employers so students can participate in site visits, employee panels and mentoring to help determine if welding fits with their career goals.

“That Metallica and its foundation continues to invest in GRCC speaks volumes about the band’s dedication to providing professional trades skills, but also to the success of our Metallica Scholars program and the lives that have been changed,” GRCC President Bill Pink said. “We’re proud to continue this partnership and provide additional opportunities for West Michigan residents with this support.”

Students are involved in individualized career preparation with GRCC to ensure they are job-ready once they complete their welding education and licensing.

“This is a great opportunity for individuals in our community to get in-demand skills and great jobs,” said Julie Parks, interim dean of the School of Workforce Development. “The Metallica Scholars program is a great example of how philanthropy, educators, and employers can come together to fill vitally needed jobs and provide meaningful employment opportunities as our region recovers from the pandemic.”

GRCC was one of 10 programs picked for the initial Metallica Scholars program back in 2018 and was tapped again in 2020 for a second round.

