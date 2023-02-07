Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians hosts Snow Snake Competition in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians hosted the Snow Snake Competition in Grand Rapids on Sunday.

“So you build a louche out of snow and everyone has to carve their own snake, and that’s out of a tree branch or a piece of wood,” said Kimberly Van Driel, director of public space manager for downtown Grand Rapids. “You compete by throwing it down the louge, and however far you get, that’s the winner.”

The competition is a traditional game that has been a part of Native American culture for hundreds of years.

“They had to make their own snake,” said Ron Yobi, chairman of Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians. “And that’s part of the game, is it’s a lot of science to it, you know, and how long you make it and what it’s made out of, and what kind of wood and how you throw it, and how you taper it and how you get your stick.”

The details of the snake are important, including the color and the design.

The competition drew people from all over, including multiple tribes.

“We got people here from Waffle Island, Ontario, Sioux Sainte Marie, South Bend, Indiana,” said Yobi. “We probably got, I haven’t called them, but eight to ten different tribes representatives here.”

The participants competed for a $500 cash prize.

Along with providing a fun event, the Snow Snake Competition shared Native American culture with Grand Rapids.

“Games are a part of culture, and we pass along and share those things,” said one of the participants.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube