Grand Rapids yard waste collection starts next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Curbside yard waste will be collected in Grand Rapids starting Monday, April 3.

The city says the paid service is available to residents who have signed up for waste collection online.

We’re told the yard waste cart is $27.50 to order. Buy tags and bags at City Hall.

Participants are advised of the following:



Non-bulk waste must be deposited inside a City of Grand Rapids yard cart or paper bag, left in plain sight.

Do not overfill waste bags. Do not exceed the 30-pound limit.

Do not include dirt, rocks or manure.

Alternative bags are acceptable (e.g. Meijer, Menards, Lowe’s, etc.) so long as they are tied and bulk tags are attached.

Bundles should not be longer than four feet or greater than two inches in diameter.

Do not sweep or rake leaves into streets or gutters. Violations may result in fines.

Otherwise, city officials instruct all participants to bring compost to the collection point at Butterworth Street for free disposal Mondays through Saturdays from 7:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.



Bring loose yard waste to the drop-off site. Waste may also be transported in paper (not plastic) bags. Don’t forget your ID.

Commercial vendors are asked to connect with WeCare Denali.

