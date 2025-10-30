Grand Rapids woman's death ruled homicide days after alleged attack, suspect facing manslaughter charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 60-year-old woman in Grand Rapids suffered a serious head injury in mid-October, but police didn't investigate the situation for days because first responders were told the victim had only suffered a fall.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department and EMTs were called to a home on Alfred Avenue NE between Crescent Street and Innes Street on October 13 for a medical emergency. They found Kristine Haddad with a head injury. Responders were told the 60-year-old suffered the injury during a fall.

EMTs and firefighters performed life-saving measures, getting a pulse on Haddad before taking her to the hospital.

Police were not notified of the situation because of the description that given for her injuries.

Two days later, officers responded to a call by one of Haddad's family members, who reported she was the victim of an assault. That information had been relayed by witnesses of the situation, according to police.

Haddad at the time was on life support with no brain activity. Family had life support removed on October 15.

While police opened an investigation after the relative's report, the autopsy by the Kent County Medical Examiner ruled Haddad's death as a homicide.

On Tuesday, the case was sent to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office, which authorized charges against Justin Leys. The 43-year-old is in custody on one count of manslaughter.

Police are still searching for more information on this case. Anyone who can provide details should contact the Grand Rapids Police Department's Major Case Team at (616) 456-3380. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.

