Grand Rapids woman nearly drowns as basement wall collapses during severe flooding

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman says she nearly drowned Tuesday night after floodwaters caved in her basement wall, filling her home with water and gas.

Belinda Burdette said she was in the basement of her home on Carrier Creek in Grand Rapids when floodwaters began pooling along the side of the house.

"Water was just coming down the driveway between the houses, just torrential," Burdette said. "I was like, okay, it's going to start coming through the basement windows."

Before she could get herself and her belongings out, the wall gave way.

"As soon as I bent over to pick something up, the wall came down, shot me over," Burdette said.

The force of the water knocked her into the water heater which broke a gas line. With gas filling the home and water pouring in, Burdette said she feared she would not survive.

"So the house is filling up with gas. We're drenched. It was just a horrifying experience," Burdette said.

She said she became trapped and unable to escape on her own.

"It was so powerful the water coming through the side that we couldn't get to the stairs," Burdette said. "I couldn't get out from under the water. I don't want to burn to death and I don't want to drown, and that was like, oh my God, here it is. I'm gonna die. I had thoughts like, this is it."

Burdette said her husband was able to reach her — and that without him, she would not have made it out.

"I would have drowned. I would have drowned," Burdette said.

She walked away with injuries to her hands, legs and shoulder. But with the family's home now condemned, she said those injuries are the least of her concerns.

"So the floor could give out, and who knows what could happen then," Burdette said.

The family has been barred from entering the home and cannot retrieve their belongings. She says Grand Rapids Police have been helpful monitoring the situation while following up throughout the day.

"I can't go inside and get all my stuff. It's, it's been a nightmare since last night. I'm not gonna lie," Burdette said.

The family does have insurance, though that may not cover everything they have lost. If you are interested in helping and would like to reach out to the family, contact Josh at josh.berry@fox17online.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube