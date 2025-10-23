Grand Rapids west side shooting leaves one man injured Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was shot in the abdomen Wednesday afternoon on Grand Rapids' west side and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on 3rd Street Northwest near Fremont, according to Grand Rapids police.



Police believe the shooting occurred outside, either in a driveway or alleyway, but the victim was found inside the living room of a home. A neighbor reported hearing one gunshot.

No one is in custody and police did not have suspect information available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube