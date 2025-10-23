Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grand Rapids west side shooting leaves one man injured Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man was shot in the abdomen Wednesday afternoon on Grand Rapids' west side and hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. on 3rd Street Northwest near Fremont, according to Grand Rapids police.

Police believe the shooting occurred outside, either in a driveway or alleyway, but the victim was found inside the living room of a home. A neighbor reported hearing one gunshot.

No one is in custody and police did not have suspect information available.

