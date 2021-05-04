Grand Rapids Walk to End Alzheimer's relocating to downtown

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Alzheimer’s Association Grand Rapids Walk to End Alzheimer’s is moving forward with plans to host its 2021 Grand Rapids Walk to End Alzheimer’s in downtown Grand Rapids.

This is the first year the event will take place in downtown Grand Rapids.

The new course is 2.1 miles and begins at Rosa Parks Circle. From there, walkers will cross the Grand River on the Blue Bridge, head back across on the Gillett Bridge and follow the Riverwalk down to 6th Street Park. Walkers will then return to Rosa Parks Circle down Monroe Avenue.

“While we’re planning to gather in person, we will continue to offer options to participate in Walk online and in your neighborhood as well,” said 2021 Grand Rapids Walk to End Alzheimer’s Chair Dawn Hoiem.

The annual walk is held in more than 600 communities across the U.S. and is the world’s largest fundraising and awareness event for Alzheimer’s care.

The 2021 Grand Rapids Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place on Oct. 9 but organizers say planning for the event is in full swing and volunteers are always needed.

“Volunteers are always welcome,” said Alzheimer’s Association Development Director Elizabeth Stout. “Whether you want to be a part of the planning committee, captain a team for the walk or have your business get involved as a sponsor, we have a place for you!”

Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and has no known cure.

To sign up or learn more about how you can help end Alzheimer’s, click here.

