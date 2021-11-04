Grand Rapids urges residents to help keep storm drains free of leaves, debris

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As leaves continue to fall this season, Grand Rapids city officials urge residents to be aware of catch basins, more commonly known as storm drains, when removing leaves from their yards.

Catch basins are storm sewer inlets designed to collect water during storm events, with about 17,000 of them spread throughout Grand Rapids, according to a news release Thursday.

They’re designed to filter out debris that would otherwise end up in the river and are generally located next to street curbs or in yards of residential areas.

Officials say when they become blocked with leaves, this can lead to street flooding. City crews clean about 4,000 catch basins every year as part of a five-year rotation effort.

Grand Rapids’ Department of Environmental Services launched a multi-faceted campaign as part of their efforts to encourage residents to keep catch basins free of leaves and other debris, including door hangers, billboards and social media efforts.