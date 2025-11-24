Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot adds food drive to 33rd annual Thanksgiving race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Neighbors across West Michigan will be flocking to Grand Rapids this Thanksgiving for the annual Turkey Trot, and this year's race is introducing a new opportunity to give back.

Volunteers will be collecting non-perishable food donations on race day outside Van Andel Arena at a trailer marked by a giant inflatable turkey. Organizers say all donated items will go directly to families in need.

INTERVIEW: GRPS Turkey Trot coming to Grand Rapids

The Turkey Trot is in its 33rd year and brings in a lot of money for Grand Rapids Public Schools. Organizers say this year's race is also on pace to break the participation record.

To register for the race, click on the link here.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

