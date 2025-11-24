Grand Rapids Turkey Trot adds food drive to 33rd annual Thanksgiving race

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Neighbors across West Michigan will be flocking to Grand Rapids this Thanksgiving for the annual Turkey Trot, and this year's race is introducing a new opportunity to give back.

Volunteers will be collecting non-perishable food donations on race day outside Van Andel Arena at a trailer marked by a giant inflatable turkey. Organizers say all donated items will go directly to families in need.

Grand Rapids INTERVIEW: GRPS Turkey Trot coming to Grand Rapids James Lewis

The Turkey Trot is in its 33rd year and brings in a lot of money for Grand Rapids Public Schools. Organizers say this year's race is also on pace to break the participation record.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

