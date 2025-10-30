INTERVIEW: GRPS Turkey Trot coming to Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Schools Turkey Trot is announcing it reached an early milestone, with over 1,000 people registering to participate. Event holders and partners are aiming to top last year's record-breaking success, after seeing 6,435 participants and raising over $300,000 for GRPS Athletics.

The event is presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan and Blue Care Network, promoting the spirit of community, healthy living, and support for GRPS student athletes.

The Turkey Trot takes place on Thanksgiving Day November 27 at 8:30 AM in downtown Grand Rapids. Registration costs $35 on race week, and $40 on race day. Participants ages 12 and under can take part in the LMCU Mini Trot, a fun option that's free with no registration fee.

If you want to take part in the GRPS Turkey Trot, you can register on the Run Sign Up website. Updates for the event can be found on the Turkey Trot Facebook page.

