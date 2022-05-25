Watch
Grand Rapids to invest $28M in improving streets and sidewalks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids says it is planning to invest $28 million in improving the city’s streets and sidewalks.

We’re told 543 miles of streets have been kept up and rebuilt since 2014 under the Vital Streets program with another 29 miles planned this year.

City officials say $1.8 million will go toward improving sidewalks.

The Vital Streets program aims to improve 70% of Grand Rapids’ streets by 2030, the city says. We’re told that rate currently stands at 62%.

Track the city's construction progress online.

Properties will receive two-day notices before work begins on adjacent sidewalks, according to Grand Rapids officials.

