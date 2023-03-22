Grand Rapids to hold candidate forum in search of next fire chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Community members will soon have the chance to meet the finalists vying for the role of Grand Rapids’ next fire chief.

The Fire Chief Candidate Forum is scheduled to be held inside City Hall’s City Commission Chambers (ninth floor) Wednesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m.

The city says the forum will also be viewable on Comcast Channel 26 and on its Facebook page.

We’re told a Q&A session will be held after candidates offer remarks.

“While it is ultimately my responsibility to hire a fire chief, residents will continue to have a voice in the process of selecting our next chief,” says City Manager Mark Washington. “Public safety and resident engagement is essential for a thriving community, and the next fire chief will be fundamentally responsible for carrying out the vision articulated in the City'sand department’sstrategic plans.”

Questions may be asked in advance by submitting this online form before Monday, March 27 at 5 p.m.

The city adds a survey will go out to collect feedback after the forum’s conclusion. Comments will be accepted through Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m.

