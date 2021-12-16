Grand Rapids Tidal Waves deliver 500+ toys to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves helped make spirits bright for local children this week!

We’re told the women’s tackle football team raised 559 donated toys during its fifth annual toy drive this year, delivering them to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

“This is one of our favorite days of the year,” says President Pamela Blazo. “Our organization strives to be actively engaged in the community, and this is one of our players’ favorite events throughout the year.”

The Tidal Waves tell us they hope to grow the event for next year’s toy drive, which is already in the works.

“This has been a difficult year for everyone, and we are humbled by the generosity of our community,” adds Blazo.

