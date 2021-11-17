Grand Rapids Tidal Waves kicks off 5th annual Toy Drive

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves have kicked off its fifth annual Toy Drive.

The women’s tackle football team says all toys will be donated to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Click here to view drop-off locations and other information.

“Our organization strives to be actively engaged in the community and this is one of our players’ favorite events throughout the year,” says President Pamela Blazo. “This has been a difficult couple of years for everyone, and we are humbled to have the opportunity to help brighten the day for a local child while they battle through tough times during the holiday season.”

Donations will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 10.

