Watch
Community

Actions

Grand Rapids Tidal Waves kicks off 5th annual Toy Drive

items.[0].image.alt
Grand Rapids Tidal Waves
Tidal Waves toy drive
Posted at 7:57 PM, Nov 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-16 19:57:36-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Tidal Waves have kicked off its fifth annual Toy Drive.

The women’s tackle football team says all toys will be donated to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

Click here to view drop-off locations and other information.

“Our organization strives to be actively engaged in the community and this is one of our players’ favorite events throughout the year,” says President Pamela Blazo. “This has been a difficult couple of years for everyone, and we are humbled to have the opportunity to help brighten the day for a local child while they battle through tough times during the holiday season.”

Donations will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 10.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time