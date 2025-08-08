Grand Rapids 'The Green Well' restaurant announces closure after nearly two decades

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Another Grand Rapids restaurant has announced it is closing its doors.

Essence Hospitality Group has announced 'The Green Well' will close on Aug. 15. The restaurant has been open for nearly 20 years.

“The Green Well has contributed to the dining renaissance in Grand Rapids and has served our community well. We are incredibly proud of our guests and team members alike who made it a community favorite for almost two decades,” said James Berg, Managing Partner of EHG in a statement. "As we approach the end of our lease agreement, we have decided not to renew it and reinvest our time and energy into Bistro Bella Vita, grove, and Lucy’s.”

Owners say to celebrate the restaurant's legacy they plan to offer a few Green Well staples from previous menus.

They also shared the following operating hours for the final two weeks:

Friday, August 8: 4-10 pm

Saturday, August 9: 4-10 pm

Sunday, August 10: 4-9 pm

Monday, August 11: Closed

Tuesday, August 12: 4-9 pm

Wednesday, August 13: 4-9 pm

Thursday, August 14: 4-9 pm

Friday, August 15: 4-10 pm

Saturday, August 16: 4-10 pm

They also say they will be reassigning some team members to its other restaurants: Bistro Bella Vita, Lucy's and grove.

