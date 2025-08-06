Grand Rapids meadery closing after 12 years; cites soccer stadium construction and economic challenges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A business on Grand Rapids' west side is getting ready to close. The co-owner of Arktos Meadery explains that there are several reasons why.

A drop in sales plus the impact of a nearby project.

Arktos Meadery, located on Bridge Street, is known for its mead.

“It started when Maciej (Hazelwood) couldn't find any good local meads over a decade ago and decided to start brewing his own,” Arktos Meadery Co-Owner Chris Crothers said.

MATT WITKOS

The co-owner, who’s a lifetime member, says after over 12 years, they'll be ending their brewing journey.

“I’m sad,” Crothers explained.

Crothers said he has seen a drop in sales.

“I really am kind of relieved, because I don't want to have to struggle through the next couple of years of this economy and the construction. It was going to be hard either way,” Crothers said.

MATT WITKOS

The construction he's talking about is the new soccer stadium nearby.

“Definitely was the nail in the coffin for us, because when they started construction there, it made it very inconvenient for our customers to get down here. They just chose not to come because parking was too inconvenient,” Crothers said.

Grand Action 2.0 is behind the soccer stadium project. I called their executive director to get her take on the issue.

“My heart goes out to the business owners, for sure. As an organization dedicated to building economic momentum in Grand Rapids, we're always disappointed when a small business decides to shut its doors. But of course, we remain committed to building transformative projects that boost the local economy and create an environment for surrounding businesses to thrive,” Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood said.

I also dug into some data from Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. Their numbers show downtown has added 11 new businesses since the start of 2025. However, 12 storefront businesses have closed.

“Dining habits in the city have changed. People don't go out as much,” Grand Rapids Chamber Retail Retention & Attraction Specialist Richard App said.

App has spent years working with businesses in downtown GR.

“A lot of businesses have had to shrink hours because they can't get the staffing. And yes, the tariffs are playing a role in this, and inflation is playing a role in this. So don't be surprised when the price at a restaurant goes up when you know you're seeing it when you're buying groceries,” App said.

App says what you can do to help our local businesses is support them during weekdays and skip ordering out.

“I know it's convenient, but it also takes away from profits from the businesses,” App said.

MATT WITKOS

As Arktos Meadery prepares to shut off the lights one last time, Crothers had this message for his lifetime members:

“We want to see you, because we don't know where we're going to meet up next, and this was our place."

Arktos Meadery's last day is August 31.

Grand Rapids meadery closing after 12 years; cites soccer stadium construction and economic challenges

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube