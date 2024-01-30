Watch Now
Grand Rapids teen missing for 1 month, may require medical attention

Missing Grand Rapids teen Evilynn Mohr.jpg
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 15:14:00-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) requests help from the public in locating a Grand Rapids teen who has been missing for one month.

We’re told 15-year-old Evilynn Mohr was last seen on New Year’s Eve. She may be in the Grand Rapids, Sturgis, Battle Creek or Kalamazoo areas.

Evilynn’s grandmother says she has never been away from home for this long and the family is worried about her well-being, NCMEC adds.

NCMEC describes Evilynn as 5’1” tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes, and she may require medical attention.

Those with knowledge of Evilynn’s whereabouts are urged to connect with NCMEC by calling 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Alternatively, call Kentwood police at 1-616-698-6580.

