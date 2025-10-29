Grand Rapids teachers make progress on contract negotiations despite ongoing salary dispute

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools teachers continue working without a contract, but new details reveal tentative agreements that signal progress in negotiations between the district and the Grand Rapids Education Association.

While salary negotiations remain unresolved, GRPS and the union have finalized a school year calendar and reached four additional tentative agreements.

The agreements include a sick day donation program the district will coordinate, allowing employees unable to work due to disability to obtain additional paid leave time. According to the district, it will be one of only a handful of school districts in the state who provide this benefit.

The district also agreed to implement a system for union dues deductions from paychecks for employees who opt in. Again, GRPS says it is one of the few school districts from the region that provide this service to employees.

GRPS has also committed to exploring professional development days that would count toward required instructional days. Here's how the district outlined the agreement:

The GREA has proposed that GRPS offer professional development to GREA employees and count the professional development days towards the state requirement of 180 instructional days as permitted under Michigan law. GRPS has agreed to establish a committee to explore this option for the 2026-27 school year. GRPS recognizes the importance of professional development but also believes that maximizing instructional time is key to scholar growth.

Both sides also agreed on procedures for assigning teachers and filling vacant positions.

Teacher pay remains the major sticking point in negotiations. Before mediation began, the district proposed a 4.5% raise while the union demanded 7.5%.

The district said Wednesday that mediation rules prohibit them from sharing their current salary proposal.

