Grand Rapids students invited to submit essays on Rosa Parks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As part of their mission to provide continuing education on the impact Rosa Parks had on the country, the Grand Rapids Community Relations Commission and the Office of Equity and Engagement are once again hosting the Rosa Parks Essay Writing Contest.

Students in grades 6-2 attending a school in Grand Rapids can write an essay reflecting on this year’s prompt:

“Healing Without Hate:” There will never be a time in American history where the heroism of Rosa Parks will be forgotten. Although she did not plan to become a hero, her heroic actions helped this nation fight racism and hate while creating pathways to healing. How will you practice acts of healing to combat injustices and inequities to keep the legacy of Rosa Parks alive?

Winning student authors will be awarded $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third prizes for each group (6-8 grade, 9-10 grade, 11-12 grade), according to a news release Wednesday.

Essay submissions are due Oct. 21 via crc@grcity.us or must be postmarked by that date.

Winning essays will be announced at 3 p.m. Dec. 2 at Grand Rapids City Hall.

Dec. 1 marks the 66th anniversary of the day Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on a public bus in Montgomery, Alabama.

Back in 2010, Grand Rapids dedicated a sculpture to honor Parks’ life, which stands at the entrance of Rosa Parks Circle in downtown.