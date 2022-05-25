Grand Rapids student's artwork to be displayed at 50+ McDonald's locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids high school student’s artwork will soon be displayed in McDonald’s locations throughout the state!

The restaurant chain says it’s part of a program that calls on high school students from Grand Rapids, Flint, Saginaw and Detroit to compose murals that represent the culture in their home cities.

Artwork by Kahari King of Ottawa Hills High School was chosen to be exhibited outside more than 50 McDonald’s restaurants in Michigan, the franchise tells us.

“McDonald’s is committed to celebrating culture in every community that it serves,” says McDonald’s Owner & Operator Matthew Schulz. “McDonald’s is committed to illuminating people and organizations who uplift and engage in their neighborhoods. Our commitment is also to celebrate people who use education and mentorship to help build the next generation.”

We’re told King also received $1,500 in scholarship money from McDonald’s of Michigan, along with $1,000 toward his school’s art program.

