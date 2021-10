GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The City of Grand Rapids announced it's changing the name of two streets in honor of two historic civil rights leaders.

The city commission is officially renaming Franklin Street as Martin Luther King Jr. Street between Oakland Avenue and the east city limits.

The city will also rename Grandville Avenue as César E. Chavez Avenue from Clyde Park Avenue to Weston Street.

The renaming will take effect on February 22, 2022.