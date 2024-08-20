Grand Rapids southern soul food spot to be featured on America's Best Restaurants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The collared greens at The Candied Yam got their close up on Tuesday when America's Best Restaurants, an internet food show, filmed at the Grand Rapids southern food spot.

"Yes, they're a restaurant owner," said Danyel Detomo, a host for the traveling road show. "But there's also so much more to them."

In Jessica Ann Tyson's case, Detomo says the owner of The Candied Yam's commitment to community is rivaled only by her all-from-scratch-style of cooking.

FOX 17

READ MORE: The Candied Yam's owner Jessica Ann Tyson living 'the American dream'

"The minute you take a bite into something, you're like, 'Oh my gosh. I love this restaurant. I love this woman. I need her to cook for me, like, every day," she said.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered the doors of restaurants across the state, Tyson submitted The Candied Yam to the show, which features local restaurants from across the country on its popular social media pages.

"Hey, you should highlight Grand Rapids," said Tyson, recalling the submission. "We've got some amazing food here."

Years (and the opening of a second location) later, the restaurant received a response: A yes.

"Independent restaurants are so important to communities," Detomo said. "They'll watch the episode and be like, 'I had no idea that was the history. I had no idea you grew up in this area."

FOX 17

Based in northern Kentucky, producers for America's Best Restaurants screen submissions, combing through a restaurant's social media and reviews, also communicating with ownership if their business is deemed to be a candidate for the show. When all is said and done, a 15-minute episode is posted online (in addition to a plethora of social media content from the day of recording).

"I am a business mogul. I love business," Tyson said. "You have to take that heart, that grit. You have to use ideas and concepts and that's what we do here at The Candied Yam every day."

The episode featuring The Candied Yam will likely be posted to its social media pages in the next two to three months.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X - Instagram - YouTube