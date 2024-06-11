The Candied Yam to open 2nd Grand Rapids location

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Candied Yam is opening a second location in Grand Rapids!

The new restaurant can be found on Division Avenue between Martin Luther King Jr. and Hall streets.

It will also serve as a banquet and event venue.

We’re told it cost $2.1 million to renovate the building.

Jessica Ann Tyson, the owner, says the new location was made possible by her customers and business partners. She says the Division Avenue branch is an opportunity to invest in the community.

“This building for 12 years was blighted, right? It had broken windows and glass and graffiti sign and language on it,” says Tyson. “We're making this investment in the community, and we're hoping that other people, other businesses, will want to come and coalesce and be around for the long haul, if you will, to make this a more vibrant area.”

The Candied Yam's new restaurant opens Wednesday at 12 p.m.

Of course, you can always stop by their first location on 44th Street.

