GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department says a shooting Wednesday evening sent three people to the hospital.

Officers responded to Benjamin Avenue, south of Alexander around 7:30 p.m.

They say all three shooting victims went to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries and are expected to survive.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, there is no suspect information.

