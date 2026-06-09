Grand Rapids sells two former school buildings for $1M each to developers with community-focused plans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Board of Education approved the sale of two former school buildings, each for $1 million, to developers with plans to transform the properties into community-focused spaces.

Local News GRPS receives multiple proposals for two former elementary school sites FOX 17 News

Cross Contracting is purchasing the former Alexander School, located on Alexander Street Southeast. The building has been closed since 2010. The developer plans to transform the property into a mixed-use community space that will include childcare and youth programming, space for nonprofits, and residential housing.

Commonwealth Development Corporation is purchasing the former Stocking School, located on Seventh Street Northwest. The Stocking School closed earlier this year. The developer plans to redevelop the site into affordable multifamily housing, a community space, and a health center.

The sales are part of the Reimagine GRPS With Us initiative, through which the district aims to find new uses for former schools that provide long-term value. Neighbors helped shape the evaluation criteria during meetings in January.

The district received 7 proposals across the 2 sites. The top 2 proposals for each property advanced to interviews before the Board of Education made the final decision.

School leaders said the selected projects will strengthen neighborhoods and create new opportunities for families. The district is partnering with real estate experts at JLL to oversee the process.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube