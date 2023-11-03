Watch Now
Grand Rapids selected to test new DoorDash tool promoting safety

FILE - The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. DoorDash on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter thanks to its growing active-user base and an expansion of its delivery options. (AP Photo)
Posted at 2:11 PM, Nov 03, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids is one of 17 DoorDash markets selected to test new safety tools for drivers.

The food ordering and delivery company says Apple CarPlay syncs drivers’ iPhones with vehicles’ built-in technology to reduce the time needed to use the phone while making deliveries.

We’re told there are 210,000 DoorDrash drivers (or Dashers) in Michigan.

Other tools available to Dashers include speed limit notifications and Driving Insights, which DoorDash says informs users of their driving habits.

