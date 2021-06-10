Watch
Grand Rapids school receives national award for academic excellence

Sacred Heart Academy
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jun 10, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sacred Heart Academy has received this year’s Henry Salvatori Prize for Excellence in Teaching award, the private school tells us.

We’re told the prize was granted in recognition of the school’s “superb instruction in the categories of academics, virtue and citizenship.”

“We are humbled and overjoyed to receive this prestigious award,” says Headmaster Sean Maltbie. “This is such a rejuvenating recognition of all the hard work being done by the dedicated men and women at our Academy, especially in such a difficult and uncertain school year.”

Sacred Heart Academy says they plan to spend the $25,000 in prize money toward books and other educational equipment.

