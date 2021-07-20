Watch
Grand Rapids School of Dance to celebrate grand opening with free classes

Posted at 7:47 PM, Jul 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 19:47:24-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids School of Dance plans to celebrate its grand opening by offering free classes on Saturday, Aug. 28 and Sunday, Aug. 29, the new ballet studio tells us.

We’re told classes are free and available to all ages and experience levels.

Open house attendees will be granted $25 off registration for classes in the fall if signup is done on site, the ballet studio explains.

“We are introducing Grand Rapids School of Dance to the local community to offer a nurturing, engaging environment led by a dedicated team of highly trained faculty where dancers of all ages and experience levels can explore and foster a love of the artform,” says Artistic Director Jon Upleger. “Whether pursuing a professional ballet career or exploring dance as a hobby, we are confident the skills learned inside our studio.”

Regular classes are scheduled to begin Sept. 7.

