GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The GRPS school board voted Monday to sell two former elementary school buildings to organizations that differed from what was initially recommended, leaving some West Side neighbors stunned by the last-minute change.

West Grand Neighborhood Organization had expected to purchase Stocking Elementary, a building its director described as a top choice for expanding community services.

"Stocking Elementary was our grade A choice spot, just like, you know, anybody, like you know, check the boxes," West Grand Neighborhood Organization Director Annette Vandenberg said.

Vandenberg said the organization had planned to use the building to better serve neighbors in need.

Grand Rapids school board sells two former elementary buildings in last-minute switch

"People need resources. I just had someone come in here this morning asking me for resources and how to navigate the voucher program," Vandenberg said.

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Instead, the board voted 5-3 to sell Stocking Elementary to Commonwealth Development Corporation, a Wisconsin-based organization whose proposal focuses on affordable housing and a health center. Alexander Elementary was sold to Cross Contracting in a 6-1 vote. Both properties sold for $1 million each.

The shift came during a Monday evening facilities committee meeting, where nearly a handful of board members chose organizations that differed from the district's initial recommendation — a change that caught many West Side community members off guard.

GRAND RAPIDS PUBLIC SCHOOLS

"Our community was told one thing, and then the rug in seconds was ripped out underneath and was given something completely different," Vandenberg said.

GRPS Communications Director Luke Stier said the district received seven proposals across the two sites and that the final decision came down to closely scored options.

"We received a total of seven proposals for the two sites, and throughout the evaluation process, both at Stocking and Alexander, we had two proposals at each site that really rose to the top," Stier said.

Stier said the board selected from among the district's top-ranked proposals at each site, with scores separated by only several hundredths of a point.

"So we presented in May at the board meeting, our top two at each site. The district made a recommendation based off of our scoring for what the board should move forward with. At each site there were two excellent proposals that we brought to the board and presented on both of those, and the board at each site selected one of those two," Stier said.

Hannah Greening with Fancy Real Estate said Commonwealth Development Corporation is open to working alongside West Grand Neighborhood Organization.

"Commonwealth has heard the West Grand Neighborhood Organization's vision for their Stocking hub concept, and they see it as a real opportunity for partnership and not for competition under this structure. An estimated three quarters of an acre to a full acre of unused property would be set aside for WGNO," Greening said.

Despite the outcome, Vandenberg said the organization is not giving up.

"Our story isn't over; it's just beginning. This is the next chapter," Vandenberg said.

GRPS still holds several unused properties and says it continues to seek options to best utilize those spaces.

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