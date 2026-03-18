Grand Rapids says it won't speculate on allegations against Cesar Chavez

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The City of Grand Rapids says it will not speculate on possible actions it could take as new allegations against labor rights icon Cesar Chavez emerge.

Chavez, who co-founded the United Farm Workers union in 1962 and helped thousands of people receive better pay and work conditions, faces claims he abused several women and girls when he led the union.

Co-founder Dolores Huerta said Chavez groomed and sexually abused young girls who worked in the movement, including herself.

In a statement released Wednesday, Huerta said she stayed silent for 60 years out of concern that her words would hurt the farmworker movement.

Huerta described two sexual encounters with Chavez, one where she was “manipulated and pressured” and another where she was “forced against my will.”

“I carried this secret for as long as I did because building the movement and securing farmworker rights was life’s work. The formation of a union was the only vehicle to accomplish and secure those rights and I wasn’t going to let César or anyone else get in the way.”

The United Farm Workers union distanced itself from annual celebrations of Chavez, saying allegations of "abuse of young women or minors" were concerning enough to urge people around the country to participate in immigration justice events or acts of service instead of the typical events in March to commemorate Chavez's legacy.

"Some of the reports are family issues, and not our story to tell or our place to comment on," the union said in its statement.

In Grand Rapids, he is honored with a street and elementary school named after him. There is also an annual celebration held in the city, which receives funding from the taxpayers.

When asked if Grand Rapids would react to the allegations by making changes, a city spokesperson said, "it would be premature to speculate on any potential actions."

The annual Cesar Chavez celebration in Grand Rapids was held March 12. It included a march, speeches, and a luncheon.

Several Cesar Chavez celebrations in San Francisco, Texas and Chavez's home state of Arizona were canceled at the request of the foundation, which also said it's become aware of disturbing allegations about Chavez during his time as president of the union.

Both groups said they'd be working to establish ways for anyone who might have been harmed by Chavez to share experiences confidentially.

"These allegations have been profoundly shocking," the union statement said. "We need some time to get this right, including to ensure robust, trauma-informed services are available to those who may need it."

California became the first state to establish March 31, Chavez's birthday, as a day commemorating the labor leader. Others followed. In 2014, then-President Barack Obama proclaimed March 31 as national Cesar Chavez Day, urging Americans to honor his legacy.

Streets, schools and parks bear Chavez's name. Born in Yuma, Arizona, Chavez grew up in a Mexican-American family that traveled around California picking lettuce, grapes, cotton and other seasonal crops. He died in California in 1993 at age 66.

Chavez is known nationally for his early organizing in the fields, a hunger strike, a grape boycott and eventual victory in getting growers to negotiate with farmworkers for better wages and working conditions.

In 1962, Chavez and Huerta co-founded the National Farm Workers Association, which became the United Farm Workers of America.

Farmworkers are crucial to agribusiness in California, which grows nearly half the nation's fruits, nuts and vegetables.

Chavez protested against poor pay and often-miserable work conditions. There were no toilets in the fields for workers, who weeded fields with short-handled hoes that forced them to bend over for hours at a time.

Bosses frequently ignored the health and wages of their workers, many of whom were Spanish-speakers in the country temporarily or illegally and had little political or legal clout to prevent abuses.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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