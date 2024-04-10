Grand Rapids Road Mile invites runners of all walks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Society Track Club— an inclusive running club in Grand Rapids— is hosting the Grand Rapids Road Mile!

The 1-mile race happens Sunday, April 21, and is tailored for all ages, experience levels, and walks of life.

Mini Mile

Age: 12 and under

Race time: 8:00-8:20 a.m.

Cost: Free!



Mile Run

Race time: 8:20-8:40 a.m.

Cost: $25



Elite Run

Race time: 8:45-8:55 a.m.

Maximum qualifying times: Woman and Non-Binary runners: 5:15 – Male runners: 4:45

The race starts at 700 Wealthy St SW and finishes at 1440 Butterworth St SW.

Spirit Stations will keep you going through the race. Coffee, Kona Ice, and other post-race snacks will be available near the finish line— plus you’ll have a chance to check out all the Grand Rapids running community has to offer.

Awards

By Age Group

1st Place: $20 Gazelle Sports Gift Card

2nd Place: $10 Gazelle Sports Gift Card

3rd Place: Commemorative Item

Age Groups start at 9 and under, then go every 5 years (ie: 10-14, 15-19....70-74, 75-79), until 80+.



Male/Female (Elite Division)

1st Place: $150

2nd Place: $100

3rd Place: $75



Male/Female (General Public Division)

1st Place: $100

2nd Place: $75

3rd Place: $50



Overall

Master's: $100

Non Binary: $100

Overall prize winners will not be eligible to win age group awards

Register here!

Looking for more? Join the team!

The inclusive running club meets every Thursday to run around Reeds Lake and hosts monthly track workouts open to all runners— no matter if your pace is more snail than rabbit.

Club members must show dedication to their community and selves, beyond their running ability.

Within our team, 'fast' is relative, and dedication and effort take precedence.

Successful applicants should expect to participate in community volunteering events and regular races, while maintaining a weekly mileage commitment.