Grand Rapids restaurant The Foolery announces closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Foolery, a downtown Grand Rapids restaurant and bar, has announced it will close on July 11.

Located in the former Wahlburgers location, The Foolery opened in 2023 and is owned by the same group that operates Social Misfits, which is located next door.

The menu features items like Detroit-style pizza and craft cocktails.

In a Facebook post announcing the closure, the owners explained they made this decision to focus on growing their other businesses.

"The Foolery was a blast. We set out to build a nostalgic, unhinged destination for all-time good times — and we did. But continuing to operate it would limit our ability to give the rest of our brand family the attention and energy they deserve."

Owners say they are in the process of opening a second Misfit Society Coffee Club in Ann Arbor and are also exploring the feasibility of establishing a second Social Misfits location, as well as a third Misfit Society Coffee Club.

"We're proud of what we built here — and we're even more excited for what's next.



Thanks to everyone who partied with us, worked with us, and helped make this place something unforgettable."

