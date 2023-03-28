Grand Rapids resident Kenny Porter writes comic book prequel to 'The Flash' movie

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids resident Kenny Porter has written a comic book prequel to the upcoming DC Extended Universe film The Flash. A collected edition of the three-part comic book series, The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive, is scheduled to be released on May 16.

The three-part series was originally published from September-November 2022. The comic book features art from Ricardo López Ortiz, Juan Ferreyra, and Jason Howard.

The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive follows Ezra Miller’s version of the Flash/Barry Allen after the events of 2017’s Justice League. In the comic, the Flash goes up against the villains Girder, Tar Pit, and the Top. The series also features Ben Affleck’s version of Batman, who has been a mentor to Barry in the DCEU.

Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via AP This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller, from left, Ben Affleck and Gal Gadot in a scene from "Justice League."

Porter also co-wrote a story in the comic book Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special: Shazamily Matters, a tie-in to the recent DCEU film starring Zachary Levi. It was published on February 28.

The Flash movie starring Miller is scheduled to be released on June 16. In addition to Affleck, the film will also feature Michael Keaton as Batman/Bruce Wayne, reprising the role from Tim Burton’s Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992). The Flash will also introduce Supergirl into the DCEU, played by Sasha Calle. In the comic books, Supergirl is Superman’s cousin, who left the dying planet Krypton as a teenager. Michael Shannon will also reprise his role as the Kryptonian villain General Zod from Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2013).

Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. via AP This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ezra Miller in a scene from "Justice League." James Gunn and Peter Safran, co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios, debuted their plans for a revamped and newly unified DC Universe of films, including "The Flash."

The Flash was directed by Andy Muschietti. Muschietti previously directed 2017’s It, the 2019 sequel It Chapter Two, and 2013’s Mama. The film’s screenplay was written by Christina Hodson. Hodson previously wrote the 2020 DCEU film Birds of Prey.

The collected edition of The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive will also be available in a box set with two other graphic novels. One of them is a collected edition of the 2011 storyline Flashpoint, which the movie is based on. The storyline was written by Geoff Johns and penciled by Andy Kubert. Flashpoint was also adapted into the 2013 animated film Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, and in the third season of The CW’s The Flash television series. The other graphic novel is a comic book adaptation of the 1989 Batman film. The comic was written by Dennis O’Neil and penciled by Jerry Ordway. The box set is scheduled to be released on June 20.

The collected edition of The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive will be released on May 16. The Flash movie will be released on June 16. A trailer for the film can be watched below:

