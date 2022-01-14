Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show returns after year off due to COVID

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many people working from home want to spruce up their living spaces, maybe start a new project or remodel a room in the house. This weekend there is an event to help those looking for inspiration for their projects - The Grand Rapids Remodeling and New Homes Show at Devos Place.

The event was canceled last year due to COVID-19 but is back featuring over 100 businesses, vendors and experts on home design.

"It was hard. It was hard not to be here," senior show manager Carolyn Alt said.

Just like many industries, the design and remodeling industry has taken a hit with staffing shortages and supply chain issues.

"It's been a roller coaster. I think they're just holding on, they're on for the ride," Alt said.

But regardless of the issues, demand is high as more people look to work on their homes and living areas during the age of working from home.

"Well, we're busy. So that's very helpful," Heartland Builders owner Rich Kogelschatz said. "Everybody's optimistic."

Experts will hold in-person seminars and encourage the public to bring their ideas, questions and inspiration boards.

"It's great to be back. Last year I was presenting behind my computer, which you know, you don't get that feedback from the audience. So it's great to be back in person," interior designer and seminar presenter Lauren Figueroa said.

The show runs Friday to Sunday - times and tickets can be found on the event's website.