Grand Rapids recognized as age-friendly city by AARP

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids has once again been recognized as a great place to live for older people!

The city says the AARP awarded them the distinction of being an Age-Friendly Community through January 2027.

We’re told Grand Rapids first received the status in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Helping residents feel welcomed in Grand Rapids has been one of my many priorities over the years serving as a commissioner and mayor,” says Mayor Rosalynn Bliss. “News of this designation – in addition to many studies showing Grand Rapids is a great place to live in retirement – is a tribute to this community-led initiative to create programs and services to help residents age in place.”

The Age-Friendly Community status is bestowed to counties and municipalities who demonstrate care for aging residents by addressing social, economic and environmental factors impacting their overall well-being, city officials explain. Specifically, Grand Rapids says it has prioritized housing, outdoor spaces, transportation and communication as part of its action plan toward an age-friendly community.

