Grand Rapids Public Schools to hold school safety forum on June 28

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Public Schools has announced that it will hold its second community-wide school safety forum on Wednesday, June 28. The meeting will be held from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at GRPS University (1400 Fuller Avenue Northeast).

The topic of the forum will be mental health and the impact that it can have on the youth.

The school district says that caring for the mental health of young people can play a significant role in keeping kids safe, inside and outside of the classroom.

Mental health experts will also be at the forum to discuss the topic.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from our staff, scholars, and the broader community that an increased focus on the mental health of our children needs to be embraced,” said GRPS Chief of Staff & Executive Director of Public Safety and School Security Larry Johnson. “Meeting the wholistic needs of our scholars is our first strategic theme, and that’s what this meeting is about.”

The community discussion, with is entitled “Sound Minds, Safe Schools,” will be held on June 28 at GRPS University. More information on the meeting can be found on the school district's website.

