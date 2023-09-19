Grand Rapids Public Schools staff member dies after accident on the job

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Public Schools operations team member died on Tuesday, following injuries from an accident on the job.

According to Grand Rapids Public Schools, the accident occurred at Brigg’s Field shortly after 12 p.m. The field is an athletic facility that is owned and maintained by the school district.

No kids were present when the accident happened.

“We are devastated by this loss, and we are working with our crisis response personnel to ensure support is available for anyone who needs it,” said GRPS Superintendent Dr. Leadriane Roby. “In this difficult time, please keep our colleague’s family at work and at home in your thoughts.”

A review of the incident will be conducted by local and state authorities.

